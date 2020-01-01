Alyssa Milano documents shocking hair loss due to COVID-19

Alyssa Milano has urged her social media followers to wear masks after detailing her COVID-19 hair loss in a new video.

The former Charmed star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared the shocking footage of her hair falling out in clumps as she attempted to brush it.

"Thought I’d show you what Covid19 does to your hair," Milano captioned the clip.

“Please take this seriously. Wear a mask," she warned.

Milano first opened up about her diagnosis last week, sharing a snap of herself wearing breathing apparatus and another showing her positive test results for coronavirus, which she explained came after several months of negative results.

"I thought I was dying," she recounted.

"I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt," Milano recalled: "It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom."

Telling fans, "I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life", she asked her followers to take care of themselves.

"Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance," Milano stressed, adding: "I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt."