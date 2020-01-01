Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie has requested a new private judge to oversee her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt after raising concerns about impartiality.

The Hollywood couple announced their separation back in 2016, and the actors officially became single again in April 2019 after obtaining a bifurcated judgment, which ended their marriage but allowed them time to tie up loose ends on a financial settlement and custody issues regarding their six children.

They hired a private court official to handle the ongoing proceedings, but on Monday, Jolie asked for Judge John W. Ouderkirk to be removed from the case, citing issues of insufficient disclosure regarding his other business engagements with one of Pitt's attorneys, Anne C. Kiley.

In paperwork filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, representatives of the Maleficent star argued Ouderkirk had "failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent's counsel."

Jolie also claimed Kiley "actively advocated for Judge Ouderkirk's financial interests in moving - over the opposing party's opposition - to have his appointment (and his ability to continue to receive fees) extended in a high profile case."

Representatives for Pitt's legal team, led by Lance Spiegel, have yet to comment on the filing.