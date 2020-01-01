Geena Davis disheartened by Hollywood attitudes to age and gender

Geena Davis has confessed she is disappointed with ageism in Hollywood after roles for her dried up once she turned 40.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 64-year-old star chatted candidly about her career highs and lows.

Despite her success, Davis admitted as a woman she has felt let down by the state of the industry: "In the early stages of my career, I was blithely going along thinking, 'Meryl Streep, Jessica Lange and Sally Field, they're all making these great female-centric movies. And I'm getting these great roles, really tippy-top roles, so things must be getting better for women,'" she recollected.

Making her breakthrough in the 1980s with such hits as The Fly and Beetlejuice, in 1989 Davis received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie The Accidental Tourist. From there she went on to star in Thelma & Louise, A League of Their Own, and The Long Kiss Goodnight.

However, once Davis had "a four in front of my age, I fell off the cliff," she told the interviewer.

"Suddenly, the great roles were incredibly scarce. It was a big difference," she lamented.

Davis now runs the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, a non-profit which focuses on improving the representation of women and girls in children's entertainment. Since 2015 she has also organised the Bentonville Film Festival, an event that promotes women and minorities in the film business.

"Our goal is very simple: the storytellers and people on screen should reflect the population, which is half female and incredibly diverse," she explained, adding: "It's not like: 'Wow, what a far-fetched idea!' It just makes total sense."