Tracy Morgan's estranged wife seeking sole custody of daughter

Comedian Tracy Morgan is facing a court battle over his young daughter as his estranged wife is seeking sole legal and physical custody.

The 30 Rock star announced he had separated from his second wife, Megan Wollover, in late July after almost five years of marriage. Now it appears the split could be about to turn nasty.

In Wollover's divorce papers, obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, the 33 year old has demanded sole custody of seven-year-old Maven, while she is also seeking child support and alimony from Morgan, as per their 2015 prenuptial agreement, and wants the funnyman to cover her legal fees.

In contrast, Morgan, 51, is asking for joint legal and shared residential custody of Maven, and wants court officials to decide on allocating parenting time "in the best interests" of the former couple's little girl.

Morgan also has three adult sons with his first wife, Sabina Morgan, who he divorced in 2009 after 22 years of marriage.

The comic star expressed his sadness over the split when he made a public statement last month.

"Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce," he shared in a statement issued to People.com,

"This is a challenging time for all involved," he added, "so I ask that you please respect our privacy."