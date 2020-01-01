Zac Efron to star in Three Men and a Baby remake

Zac Efron has signed up to star in a remake of Three Men and a Baby.

The 32-year-old is on board the reboot of the classic 1987 comedy, which starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While a director has yet to be found for the project, Gordon Gray is producing, and Will Reichel has written the script for the film, which is heading to streaming service Disney+.

The original followed Selleck, Guttenberg and Danson as three eligible New York bachelors – Peter, Michael, and Jack – who are forced to look after a baby girl, Mary, who was abandoned on their doorstep by her mother, Sylvia. The trio subsequently have to avoid drug dealers who are threatening the child, and the interference of child services, before her mother arrives back on the scene to take her home.

Three Men and a Baby, which was initially a remake of a French film, was directed by Star Trek icon Leonard Nimoy and became the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million (£76 million) mark in the U.S.

A follow-up, Three Men and a Little Lady in 1990, reunited the cast, and followed the trio as they try to stop Sylvia's wedding when they realise her new husband will be sending Mary off to boarding school.

It's not yet known how the movie will be updated for Disney+, and no other cast members have been announced.