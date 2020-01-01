Garth Davis to direct Jared Leto in Tron: Legacy sequel

Director Garth Davis is set to helm the latest instalment in the Tron sci-fi franchise, starring Jared Leto.

The movie, which will be a follow-up to the 2010 blockbuster Tron: Legacy, has been in development for several years, and now the project has been brought to life with the announcement of Davis as director, according to Deadline.

The filmmaker is best known for his smaller, independent movies, such as his critically-acclaimed drama Lion in 2016, which went on to receive six Academy Award nominations, and starred Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

Editors at the outlet report that Davis, who hasn't helmed a big-budget blockbuster, "aggressively pursued the job", and eventually won over Disney bosses to win the coveted gig.

Oscar winner Leto, who has also signed on to produce along with Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook, has been attached to the film since 2017.

Jesse Wigutow has penned the script, Deadline reports.

The original 1982 movie, starring Jeff Bridges, followed a software programmer, who is abducted and forced to participate in gladiatorial games in a computer programme called the grid.

While it wasn't a hit upon its release, and received mixed reviews, it soon gained a cult following due its groundbreaking special effects, and a sequel, Tron: Legacy, was released in 2010, with Bridges reprising his role and Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde starring.

The film raked in more than $400 million worldwide, but plans for a sequel were scrapped, before being revived in 2017 when Leto was attached to the sci-fi project.