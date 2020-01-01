Chris Rock's Fargo to resume filming, rescheduled premiere set

Chris Rock's upcoming Fargo series now has a premiere date as filming on the much-anticipated programme resumes after the coronavirus shutdown.

The fourth instalment of Noah Hawley's anthology show, in which comedian Rock will star, will hit TV screens in America on 27 September, five months after it was initially scheduled to premiere in mid-April.

Production shut down in March as the Covid-19 crisis halted all filming projects and producers decided it would be better to launch the series when they knew they could complete it.

According to Deadline, the series is now in pre-production in Chicago, with filming on the remaining episodes set to resume later this month.

The two-hour premiere will hit the FX network on 27 September and the remaining 10 episodes will air weekly after that.

As per the previous three series, Fargo is inspired by the cult 1996 film written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, who serve as executive producers on the TV project.

Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, Corey Hendrix, Glynn Turman, and Timothy Olyphant will also feature alongside Rock in the new series.