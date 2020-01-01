Sarah Silverman and Michael Palin pay tribute to Steve Martin for 75th birthday

Sarah Silverman and Michael Palin are among the comedians who have paid tribute to Steve Martin ahead of his 75th birthday.

The legendary funnyman celebrates the milestone on Friday, and to honour his nearly 60-year career in entertainment, editors at The Guardian asked famous comedians to explain what their idol meant to them.

In her tribute, Silverman explained how she fell in love with the star's stand-up work and hit comedy films as a teenager.

"I fell in love with Steve Martin when I was 14," she gushed, "His stand-up, The Jerk, The Man With Two Brains ... I loved him so much that I wrote 'I love Steve Martin' on the ceiling of my childhood bedroom - and it's still there."

The School of Rock star went on to explain that she now counts Steve as a friend and that, "he is everything I'd hoped he'd be."

Monty Python icon Palin explained how he had bonded with his American contemporary when they had worked on a 20th-anniversary celebration of the British comedy troupe.

"I always liked Steve because he wasn't brash or an extrovert showbiz type at all," he mused, "When we worked with him for Monty Python's 20th anniversary, he was very much a quiet man.

Explaining: "I first heard of him when he was doing Saturday Night Live and he became a yardstick for good quality and taste. Everything he did, he did very, very well - dance routines, music routines," Palin added: "he could be drily funny, too. He has a sense of humour that can go almost anywhere."

Others who honoured Steve included U.S. funnyman Reginald D. Hunter, as well as British comics David Baddiel and Lucy Porter.