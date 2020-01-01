Mulan poised to screen in Chinese cinemas

Disney has announced its live-action adaptation of 1998 animated classic Mulan will shortly hit the big screen in China.

Variety reported that while no official date has been been given for Mulan's Middle Kingdom release, Disney has taken to Chinese social media site Weibo to hype its pending arrival.

Disney made the post in the Mulan ballard's traditional character, writing in the style of classical verse: “When the magnolia blossom opens, it lives up to its reputation and arrives as promised,” a play on the film's titular heroine's name and variety of magnolia tree.

“(Mulan's) import is confirmed and it will soon burst into bloom in theaters; looking forward to meeting you!” the post continues.

Mulan's cinematic debut has already been delayed four times due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last week Disney declared it will air the movie, which stars Liu Yifei and is directed by Niki Caro, on its streaming service Disney Plus in most major territories from September 4. In areas where Disney Plus is not available, the entertainment conglomerate said it will release the film theatrically.

Although cinemas in China reopened on July 20, box office revenue in the country has been sluggish, as cinema-goers hesitate to return to theatres. If released in early September, Mulan will compete with Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which is set to premiere September 4.