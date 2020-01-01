NEWS Daisy Edgar-Jones aims to direct Newsdesk Share with :





Daisy Edgar-Jones has declared her ambitions to become a director.



The Normal People star chatted to Harper's Bazaar U.K. this month and revealed that although she made her breakthrough acting in the Irish drama, her sights are set behind the camera.



"Ultimately, I’d love to direct," the 22-year-old claimed.



"I’m really fascinated by film-making and cinematography. As much as I love a performance, I also appreciate how a choice of lens or music can elevate it to a different level," she enthused.



Elsewhere in the interview, Edgar-Jones contemplated her success, recalling early days on the set of Normal People as 'bl**dy terrifying'.



"When I got the part (of Marianne), I was very excited. Then I had the fear settle in, the imposter syndrome of thinking, have they actually got it wrong," she admitted.



Ultimately the role served as a huge confidence boost, she said: "I learnt a lot during filming about being more confident in my voice and not feeling like I have to quieten it."



Adding that the 12-episode series portrays: "the truth of growing up," Edgar-Jones reflected: "I’m really proud of it. It’s so raw and honest. We’re not just seeing a glossy, honeymoon portrayal of love, we’re seeing the rust of life."