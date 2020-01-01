Sharon Stone set to unveil all about remarkable life and career in new memoir

Sharon Stone is set to detail her personal and professional life in an upcoming memoir, titled The Beauty of Living Twice.

The Basic Instinct star hopes to inspire readers by offering them a glimpse behind the scenes of her life in the spotlight by teaming with bosses at the publishing house Alfred A. Knopf.

"I have learned to forgive the unforgivable," Stone says in a press release. "My hope is that as I share my journey, you too will learn to do the same."

The 62-year-old is set to delve into her troubled childhood, while revealing on set secrets from some of her most famous movies in the tome. She will also open up about her near-fatal stroke in 2001, her two marriages and her humanitarian aid work.

"Stone in these pages echoes the Stone who made headlines throughout her career: she is courageous, honest, and outspoken, refusing to pull any punches when discussing aspects of the trauma and violence she endured as a child and how her chosen career as an actress echoed many of those same assaults," a publishing house spokesman said in a statement.

The book is slated to debut in March.