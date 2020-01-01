Jared Leto accidentally leaks Tron sequel title

Jared Leto may have accidentally leaked the title of the upcoming third Tron movie.

It was recently announced that director Garth Davis had been chosen to helm the sequel to 2010's Tron: Legacy, with the Oscar winner fronting the third instalment in the sci-fi saga.

Leto took to social media to share his joy that the project, which he has been attached to since 2017, was finally moving forward, but eagle-eyed Twitter followers spotted that he had prematurely revealed the title of the movie.

"I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON: ARES. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all. See you in the grid!" he wrote, before quickly deleting the post once realising the error.

He later shared a rewritten post, in which he avoided naming the upcoming movie, but instead said his childhood dreams were coming true as he was obsessed with the original 1982 Tron movie, which starred Jeff Bridges.

"I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing," Leto wrote.

The 48-year-old actor also took to Instagram to share his gratitude at being part of the highly-anticipated project, as he repeated his Twitter statement alongside a clip of a blue glowing identity disc used by characters in Tron: Legacy.