NEWS Alyssa Milano struggling with hair loss after battling Covid-19





Alyssa Milano is suffering from hair loss as she continues to recover after contracting Covid-19.



The 47-year-old actress revealed she battled the virus earlier this year, and has been struggling with the long-term side effects for months, including fatigue and trouble breathing.



And in a video on Twitter, Alyssa documented her startling hair loss by brushing her wet locks with a detangling brush, and holding up clumps of hair that had fallen out to the camera.



“I just wanted to show you the amount of hair coming out of my head as a result of Covid," the Charmed star explained. “One brushing – this is my hair loss from Covid-19. Wear a damn mask.”



She also used the hashtag #LongHauler in her post, referring to the coronavirus patients who continue to experience symptoms months after they've been diagnosed.



Alyssa later shared an article form Fox News that alleged 65 per cent of Covid survivors report hair loss, and advised anyone who is experiencing symptoms to get a chest x-ray and blood work.



She was also forced to defend her hair loss video from a series of social media trolls, who claimed that she had extensions in, and the hair she was losing was not hers.



"F**k you. I don’t have hair extensions. Be a human being," Alyssa fired back to one follower, who accused her of simply "brushing out the glue and part of a extension" in the clip.