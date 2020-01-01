NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow drafts mum and daughter to model new Goop dresses Newsdesk Share with :





Gwyneth Paltrow enlisted the help of mum Blythe Danner and daughter Apple Martin to model the new designs from her Goop clothing line.



The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share the sweet photo of three generations of her close-knit family, which featured the trio in bold outfits from Gwyneth's G. Label.



The 47-year-old rocked a black and white polka dot crop top, as well as a matching high-waisted midi skirt with a racy thigh-high slit, while her mother Blythe looked radiant in a fuchsia pink shirt dress with a silver ruffled skirt worn underneath.



While her lookalike 16-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, opted for a sleepless white polka dot midi dress, which adorably matched her mother.



The snap showcased the trio's sweet bond, as they all linked arms and embraced during the photoshoot held in Gwyneth's backyard.



She simply captioned the photo with three love heart emojis, and her famous friends were quick to comment on the star's rare family picture.



"I love this so much!!" wrote Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner added, "What a beautiful trio," and supermodel Naomi Campbell commented: "Beautiful 3 generations."



The latest drop for the G. Label Dress Collection, priced from $295 (£225) to $595 (£455), is available now on the Goop website.



This isn't the first time that Gwyneth has roped in her mother and daughter to help promote her lifestyle brand.



Earlier this month, the trio took part in a video interview, conducted by Apple, for a conversation about skincare and ageing to accompany the launch of the Iron Man star's GOOPGENES skincare range.