Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy speculation with 'Baby B' post

Nicola Peltz got fans talking after the actress shared a cryptic social media post hinting she could be pregnant.

The 25-year-old got engaged to photographer Brooklyn Beckham, 21, last month, and this week the famous pair sparked rumours they were expecting a baby.

Alongside a loved-up snap of the couple on Instagram, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star added the caption, "Baby B," which left fans wondering whether she was dropping hints at an impending arrival.

"Congrats on the pregnancy," one fan wrote beneath the snap, which showed Brooklyn planting a kiss on her cheek, while another added: "Excuse me, 'baby'."

"She preggers or what," asked a third, as a fourth user quipped: "The baby is gonna grow up to be a whole model."

Over the weekend, the couple had fans discussing whether they were already married, after Nicola shared a snap of her beau wearing what appeared to be a gold wedding band.

They have yet to address the rumours.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been dating for more than 10 months, and made their red carpet debut as a couple in February, when they attended the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The eldest child of designer Victoria Beckham and David Beckham confirmed in July that he had asked Nicola to marry him.

"And she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Brooklyn penned on Instagram. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day... I love you baby xx."