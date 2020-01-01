Meghan Markle to break royal tradition and vote in 2020 election

Meghan Markle will break the tradition of the British royal family and vote in the 2020 U.S. election.

The wife of Prince Harry was among 100 women, including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Handler and Oprah Winfrey, who explained to Marie Claire why they would be casting their vote.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," the Duchess of Sussex shared. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

She added: "One of my favourite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote."

The former Suits actress' choice to vote comes months after she and Harry announced they were “stepping down” as senior members of the royal family. They later relocated to Los Angeles with their young son Archie.

Traditionally, British royals don’t vote in elections, with The Queen's official website stating the monarch “has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters".