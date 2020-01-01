NEWS Tessa Thompson's new movie reminds her of The Notebook Newsdesk Share with :





Tessa Thompson's new romantic drama Sylvie’s Love reminds her of The Notebook.



The 36-year-old actress stars as film's eponymous character, who falls in love with a gifted saxophonist Robert, played by Nnamdi Asomugha, and the pair overcome challenges as they try to make their relationship survive during 1950s America.



And the movie, which was written and directed by Eugene Ashe, prompted Tessa to think of another iconic romantic drama when she first read the script.



“When I first heard about Sylvie’s Love and had conversations with Nnamdi about making it, it reminded me of The Notebook. I remember seeing that way back in the day and thinking, ‘I’d love to be in a film like this,’” she told Porter magazine.



The Thor: Ragnarok star also acknowledged the resonance of a movie that focuses on a Black love story.



“To make a film that centres around two Black people falling in love felt really impactful to me," she explained. "I think even in these moments of peril and pain, it shows we’re still having dinner, we’re still celebrating, we’re still singing songs, we’re still making love and doing all the other things that we do as humans to sustain us.”



Elsewhere in the interview, Tessa confessed that she finds it hard to leave her character behind when she's on a movie set, and marvels at those of her co-stars who can flit between their real and on-screen lives.



“I have always envied the actors I see on set that are totally thinking about what their single contribution is, while I’m always trying to operate from the space of my character, plus I’m also really conscious of my surroundings and the set," she mused. "I have to think of everything in the totality of the story.”