Beanie Feldstein worked in local shop to perfect English accent for new movie

Beanie Feldstein perfected her English accent for new movie How to Build a Girl by working in a local shop before filming.



The coming-of-age comedy, inspired by the life of journalist-turned-screenwriter Caitlin Moran, is based in the English city of Wolverhampton, but as the 27-year-old began preparing for the role, she realised that the accent featured in hardly any movies or TV shows.



Director Coky Giedroyc suggested the Booksmart star take on a temporary job in the area, and although it sounded like a "crazy idea" to Beanie at first, she quickly realised it was the perfect opportunity for her to pick up on the nuances of the Wolverhampton accent.



"I worked in this store called the Shop in the Square for almost three weeks," Beanie explained on the Life is Short with Justin Long podcast, revealing she didn't drop her accent even while on her lunch break.



"It was the most immersive thing I have ever done, and maybe will ever do as an actor. It was so full-on and unique and magical and mystical in some ways."



The Lady Bird actress said she was disappointed to learn that the accent was "completely underrepresented", and wanted to make writer Caitlin proud with her Wolverhampton twang.



"In the U.K., accents are so linked to identity... and Wolverhampton is also a completely underrepresented town in British media," Beanie shared. "Like, it is either the butt of a joke, (or) it's just forgotten, and it's left behind and it's left out. And Caitlin is such a triumphant success story of this town that I felt so much pressure to get her accent right."