NEWS Viola Davis clarifies birthplace ownership comments Newsdesk Share with :





Viola Davis has cleared up reports suggesting she has purchased the former plantation property on which she was born, insisting her social media post was misconstrued.



The Help star appeared to indicate she had bought her first childhood home in St. Matthews, South Carolina on Tuesday to mark her 55th birthday, as she shared a photo of a small, dilapidated building.



"The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story," she wrote beside the image.



"Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it," the caption continued.



Davis concluded her note with a Cherokee birth blessing, adding: "May you live long enough to know why you were born."



Many thought Davis' remarks were referring to her becoming the new owner of what used to be Singleton Plantation. In 2016 Davis told People and Entertainment Weekly magazines that she was born on the farm, but "because I was the fifth child, and so we moved soon after I was born."



Now in a new comment under her original post, the Oscar winner explained she didn't mean for her birthday caption to be taken so literally.



Clarifying her words, she explained, 'Uhh....contrary to websites...I do not 'own' above house, I 'own' my STORY!! Too abstract I guess (sic)'.