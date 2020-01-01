NEWS David Arquette changed his ways after near-death wrestling accident Newsdesk Share with :





David Arquette turned his back on his daredevil lifestyle after almost losing his life in a professional wrestling accident in 2018.



The Scream star decided to put his wrestling skills to the test by stepping into the ring for a so-called 'death match' against Nick Gage, but the clash turned into a blood bath after Arquette was stabbed in the neck with a piece of broken glass from a light bulb stunt.



Arquette played down the incident at the time but required emergency medical attention, and subsequently admitted he was 'lucky to be alive'.



Now the father of three, who endured a troubled childhood, battles with substance abuse, and the loss of his sibling, Alexis, in 2016, has revealed his brush with death was a big wake-up call and forced him to reevaluate his priorities.



"I thought I was dying," the 48-year-old recounted to People magazine.



"I got out of the ring and I was totally lost. I couldn't see and I couldn't hear," he recalled.



"There was a certain carefree, daredevil aspect about the way I lived life previously," he continued, "But I didn't want to die. With the death match, I was doing it on purpose. I was feeling pain to numb pain. Afterwards, I realised I needed to be kind to myself."



Arquette began undergoing therapy to work through the personal issues of his past, and it's done wonders for his mental wellbeing: "I learned to love myself," he said.



"I'm not invincible and there have been times in my life where I didn't want to go on," Arquette confessed: "But I'm proud of my kids, I'm proud of my wife, and I'm proud of my family. And when you start to like yourself, it's easier to feel at peace."