Stephen 'tWitch' Boss insists 'there'll continue to be love' on Ellen despite allegations

The Ellen DeGeneres Show star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has spoken out about allegations against the TV host.



Ellen has come under fire over numerous allegations of a toxic work environment from former employees, and recently released a statement, admitting she was sorry about the alleged incidents.



While Ellen has yet to comment further, Boss, who has served as the DJ on the talk show since 2014, told US Weekly that while he legally couldn't say more on the matter, he is still employed with the show and remains good friends with Ellen.



"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," he shared, "Obviously there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been love."



The So You Think You Can Dance star added he would: "just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly," affirming: "There's been love and there will continue to be love."



While Boss' experience has been positive, former DJ Tony Okungbowa, who appeared on the show from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2007 to 2013, admitted he "did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment" on the programme.