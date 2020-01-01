NEWS Orlando Bloom carefully researched male sexual abuse for Retaliation role Newsdesk Share with :





Orlando Bloom has discussed the depiction of trauma in his film Retaliation, which premiered at the 2017 Edinburgh International Film Festival under the name Romans but has now become available digitally in the U.S by the new title.



In the film, Bloom takes on the role of Malky, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.



Chatting about the character in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 43-year-old was frank about the movie's daunting content.



"(Malky's) fear of intimacy, his fear of closeness, the animalistic way with which he approaches sex, and the shame around that, it’s all very palpable in the script," he said, telling the interviewer he carefully researched the part.



“With the sex, you see very clear how damaged Malky is, and how his damage plays out in the relationships in his life, particularly with women," Bloom contemplated.



"A lot of what I had gleaned from different organisations that I spoke to about male sexual abuse, it was reading up around it and researching around it," he noted of his process, remarking: "You can understand how and why people do things the way they do."



The nude elements of the movie were part of an honest portrayal of trauma, he explained: "I didn’t think about the nudity aspect. I just thought about what was required in the moment to get the job done."



Bloom professed he trusted in his directors, Ludwig Shammasian and Paul Shammasian, to handle the film's nudity correctly: "We talked about the shots and the nudity aspect and how it served the character and the truth of the moment," he shared.