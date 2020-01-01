NEWS Jodie Turner-Smith chose a home birth because of systemic racism in America Newsdesk Share with :





Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson decided to avoid a hospital birth "because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for black women in America".



The Queen & Slim actress, 33, opened up on giving birth in a global pandemic during an interview with British Vogue, and the pressures placed on new mothers, after welcoming daughter Janie in April.



"We had already decided on a home birth, because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for black women in America," she stated. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism."



Reflecting on subsequent global events, Jodie mused: "Sometimes I wonder how I will explain to my daughter what it meant to be born in the year 2020. The historic events, the social unrest, and me - a new mother just trying to do her best."



Jodie, who was photographed by Joshua for the feature, went on to admit she was "naive" early in her pregnancy, when she thought she would go back to work just a month after giving birth.



"I laugh when I think back on my early pregnancy naivety, when 'plans' were still a thing," Jodie said. "I thought it would be feasible to move house, have a child and go back to work a month later.



"I felt the pressure that we often place on new mothers: to get back to 'normal', to have what is considered a perfect post-pregnancy body - one that bears no trace of the fact that a tiny human was once held inside it and, only weeks before, passed through it."



Jodie and Joshua, 42, have been dating since late 2018 and confirmed they had got married in December 2019.

The actress praised her husband for his support throughout her pregnancy, and gushed she feels "lucky and privileged" to have him as a partner.