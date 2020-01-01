Andrew Lloyd Webber to take experimental coronavirus vaccine

Andrew Lloyd Webber is hoping to kickstart the re-opening of Britain's theatres by volunteering to try a breakthrough coronavirus vaccine.

The composer and theatre impresario will take part in an experimental study on Thursday, and he hopes his efforts will help medics find a cure all for the killer Covid-19 virus.

"I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial," he tweeted on Wednesday. "I'll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely."

The University of Oxford has been developing an experimental vaccine called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and the results have been promising, according to the BBC.

The 72-year-old's tweet comes weeks after he urged British leaders to come up with a firm plan to re-open the nation's theatres, revealing the ongoing shutdown, due to the coronavirus crisis, is costing him millions.

The man behind shows like Phantom of the Opera and Cats told the BBC: "The average play needs a 65 per cent capacity and a musical needs more (to survive)... It's a lot of money and we can't do it indefinitely. We've reached our borrowing limits."

Lloyd Webber, who is currently working on the music for the postponed Cinderella musical, revealed he has been told theatres may open fully in November, but added, "No one can do that on the basis of an aspiration. We need a date we can open on... but I don't think theatre is number one on the government's list of priorities."