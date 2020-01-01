Seth Rogen thinks Marvel are making it harder for low-budget comedies to be successful at the box office.

The 38-year-old funnyman discussed the impact of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new interview with GamesRadar+, and he criticised the film studio for consuming other movies with their huge blockbusters.

Rogen took aim at director Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, starring Chris Hemsworth among other A-listers, and Ant-Man, which featured Paul Rudd in his debut as the tiny titular superhero, and said he and writing partner Evan Goldberg have had a lot of conversations about the impact of the big-budget movies on other genres.

"Something that me and Evan talk about a lot is how Marvel movies are comedies," he shared. "Thor: Ragnarok is a comedy. Ant-Man is a comedy at its core. So that's what's out there.

"There are $200 million comedies out there, and so that's something, as a comedic filmmaker, to be aware of. That is the benchmark that people expect!"

In comparison, his latest movie, An American Pickle, has a budget of $20 million, and he shared his frustration that low-budget comedies are heading straight to streaming services while big movies, such as Wonder Woman 1984 and the Black Widow spin-off, are having their cinema release dates postponed.

“If you’re going to make a big huge comedy, just know that your competition is like Marvel. Not to say you should not make those types of films, but know that’s what audiences are seeing, and that, when you see those movies in theatres, they are playing like comedies. They are legitimately funny and star comedy stars,” he continued.

“That’s something we talk about a lot – just to be aware of as filmmakers. These huge budget films function like comedies. Audiences still love comedy, and they want that – Deadpool – but the scope of them is huge. So when you’re not offering them that scope, you have to think, ‘What am I offering them?’”