Lucy Hale felt uncomfortable following Fifty Shades of Grey audition

Lucy Hale was left feeling uncomfortable after an eye-opening audition for Fifty Shades of Grey.



Back in 2013, the Pretty Little Liars star read for the role of bookish university student Anastasia Steele, who enters into a BDSM relationship with billionaire businessman Christian Grey in E.L. James' trilogy, and Lucy recently confessed that it was an unnerving experience.



"It wasn't actual scenes from the movie, but it was a very sexually forward monologue," she told AP. "And I didn't really even know what I was saying. I was a little naïve about it all. But yes, I did audition. I did.



"Obviously didn't get the part. But it was good for me because it scared the c**p out of me to do an audition like that.”



The actress would have been 24 at the time of the audition in 2013, and Lucy admitted that she was too young to be playing the role of Anastasia in the racy movie, opposite Jamie Dornan as Christian.



Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson previously revealed that the actresses auditioning for the role of Anastasia were asked to read a monologue from Ingmar Bergman's 1966 film, Persona.



"It was a really long piece to learn, and it had a really complex, emotional journey in just that one passage. It meant that we could see quite clearly who was capable of taking a transition on this journey," she explained, noting that Dakota Johnson, who eventually won the coveted role, was "really strong and focused" in her audition.