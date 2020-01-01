Jonathan Pryce tapped as Prince Philip for the final two series of The Crown

Jonathan Pryce is stepping into the role of Britain's Prince Philip for the final two series of The Crown.

Netflix executives confirmed the news that The Two Popes star will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II's husband in series five and six of the hit Netflix royal drama, alongside Imelda Staunton as the monarch herself and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

"More news from the palace: Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in the final two seasons of The Crown (S5 and 6)!" they tweeted.

The role of Prince Philip has previously been played by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies.

"The three British actors formed a Holy Trinity of talent which show bosses targeted to play the senior members of the royal family," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"Jonathan was the only name which was discussed to play Philip, and the creators were thrilled when he agreed to join the cast," they said of the Game of Thrones star. "He was one of the last of the trio to sign up, however, as the final casting process took place over Zoom calls during the lockdown."

The 73-year-old Oscar nominee is set to appear from series five onwards, when the production enters the 1990s and early 2000s – focusing on troubling years for the monarchy, including the divorces of Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The tragic death of Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 at the age of 36, will also be covered.