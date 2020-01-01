Amy Schumer gives up on second pregnancy dream

Amy Schumer has abandoned any dream she has of falling pregnant again, telling fans in vitro fertilisation was very tough on her.

The comedian and her chef husband Chris Fischer became first-time parents to son Gene last year, but the journey to get there was far from pleasant. Amy has now decided she doesn't think she'll be able to go through it again, after undergoing IVF in February in a bid to conceive a second time.

"We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me," the Trainwreck star told Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

"I don’t think I could ever do IVF again. I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she admitted.

Previously, Amy told fans that the couple secured at least one embryo following their first round of IVF.

Amy also confessed that she and Chris have considered expanding their family with the help of a surrogate, but noted, "I think we’re going to hold off for right now."

Amy struggled throughout her pregnancy, battling extreme morning sickness after being diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum. She also battled with postpartum depression after her son was born.

On a positive note, Amy declared she loves being a mum to 15-month-old Gene: "Life is so much more beautiful," she said of motherhood, adding: "He's the best thing in my life."