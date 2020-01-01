Brian Cox was early coronavirus survivor

Brian Cox unknowingly overcame a battle with COVID-19 months before the coronavirus officially became a pandemic.

The Succession star's symptoms were so mild, he had no idea he had contracted the potentially-deadly virus until his doctor discovered he had the antibodies following a routine visit to Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, Massachusetts for his diabetes check-up.

"I'm a diabetic, and I went for my usual bloods," Cox recalled on America's The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"I went there, and they took my bloods, and they took the COVID test. Then my doctor called me and said, 'Oh, congratulations. You've had it'," he reported.

The news took the 74-year-old by surprise because he had 'never felt anything' in the way of symptoms, which typically include coughing, trouble breathing, a fever, and severe fatigue.

However, when prompted by his doctor to list any unusual symptoms in recent months, he pinpointed a period in December, following a stay in London with his writer and TV presenter wife Gia Milinovich, when he experienced some tiredness and couldn't stop sneezing.

"I remember I directed a play with my wife in London in December, and I remember coming here (to America), and for about four days, I had these sneezing attacks. Just sneezing," he shared.

"The doctor told me that three of (their) patients had also (had) these sneezing attacks, and that is an unknown symptom of COVID."

Cox is the latest celebrity to go public with a coronavirus diagnosis - actors Bryan Cranston and Lena Dunham recently revealed they had contracted the virus, joining the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba among the ranks of COVID survivors.