Elisabeth Moss to play Mrs. March in new psychological thriller

Elisabeth Moss has announced she will star in Mrs March, a psychological thriller based on a forthcoming novel by Virginia Feito.

As well as playing the movie's titular character, Moss will develop the film via her Love and Squalor Pictures production company.

Feito's book, which is to be published in late August, tells the story of an Upper East Side housewife who falls apart after she discovers the hateful contents of her author husband's latest work.

Feito has been enlisted to adapt her novel into the film's screenplay, and will executive produce alongside Moss.

In a statement published by Deadline, Moss said the book's plot instantly gripped her: "I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March."

The character, she added, "is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her."

Noting the film is "exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female-led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make," Moss then said she was excited to team up once more with Jason Blum, and his partners at Blumhouse to co-produce the film.

"Having worked with Jason on Us and the company on The Invisible Man, I am constantly struck by their creativity and intelligence," she enthused, crediting Blum as 'a powerhouse force in the world of storytelling'.