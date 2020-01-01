Lionsgate horror Run to be released straight to Hulu

Video-on-demand site Hulu has secured rights to the U.S. domestic release of Run, a horror-thriller starring Sarah Paulson.

The Hollywood Reporter has conveyed that there was intense competition between online streaming services for the Lionsgate film, which was initially set to premiere in cinemas on May 8, to coincide with Mother’s Day Weekend. After a string of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, its debut was pushed online.

The acquisition will contribute to Hulu's reputation for high-quality features, after the success of mind-bending rom-com Palm Springs in July, and comedy Big Time Adolescence in March.

“We’re super excited audiences will get to stream Run on Hulu, a platform that’s really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was always intended for it,” Aneesh Chaganty, Run’s director, said in a statement.

“Plus, the film is about a girl who’s been quarantined at home her whole life; watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020,” he added.

Telling the story of a mother, Paulson, and daughter, played by newcomer Kiera Allen, who are living in total isolation, Run is the first major thriller to star a wheelchair user since 1948's The Sign of the Ram.

Hulu is yet to announce Run's expected release date.