Idris Elba thought he was going to die following Covid-19 diagnosis

Idris Elba's wife is reliving the horror the actor faced after testing positive for Covid-19, revealing he feared he was going to die.

The Hobbs & Shaw star discovered he had contracted the deadly virus in March, while shooting a new movie, and he was forced to quarantine with his model wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who also caught it.

The couple nursed each other to recovery and now Sabrina is speaking out about the health scare, revealing her husband really thought it could signal "the end".

She tells Grazia UK, "He has asthma. He is older. It was really scary."

Thankfully, the pair, who wed last year, have made a complete recovery and Idris feels "very lucky to be alive", according to his wife.

Idris previously shared his views on the global health crisis during an interview with Oprah weeks after going public with his diagnosis.

"Our world has been taking a kicking," he said. "We damaged our world, and it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race. It’s no surprise that a virus has been created that will slow us down, and ultimately make us think differently about our world, and ourselves.

"This is almost like the world’s cry-out, like, 'Hey, hey, hey, you’re kicking me. What you’re doing is not good!'. So what any organism would do is try to get rid of an infection, so maybe this is it for the world."