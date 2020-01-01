David Arquette excited to reunite with ex-wife Courteney Cox for Scream 5

David Arquette is excited to be reuniting with Courteney Cox for the highly-anticipated Scream 5.

The 48-year-old is set to reprise his role as the hapless Sheriff Dewey Riley in the fifth instalment of the horror franchise, alongside his ex-wife, who was recently announced to be returning to the cast of the new movie as intrepid reporter Gale Weathers.

The couple, who met on the set of the original Scream movie back in 1996, wed in 1999, but despite separating in 2010, Arquette is looking forward to working with the Friends star.

"It's great. But we always love working together. She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at... co-starring's the easy part," he told Entertainment Tonight.

The fifth film, which will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, was announced earlier this year. Arquette wants the filmmakers to honour the legacy of Scream creator Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, and writer Kevin Williamson.

"I just want them to be true to the characters, that's all that really matters to me. True to Wes' vision and Kevin's vision. The filmmakers were fans of the original and it really inspired them. So, it's great to see that," he explained.

"Whenever you can combine something you love... there's something magical that happens. And these guys have that sort of approach to horror films. They love the original series, and I think they want to do it justice," Arquette added.