Leonardo DiCaprio signs huge multi-movie deal with Sony Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio has cemented his status as a Hollywood heavyweight as he signed a huge new 'first-look' deal with Sony Pictures.

The Oscar-winning actor's production company Appian Way Productions, which he co-founded with Jennifer Davisson, has teamed up with Sony boss Tom Rothman on the deal which is set to last years, according to Variety.

The 45-year-old and Rothman first worked together in 1996, when the executive was head of Fox Searchlight Pictures and worked on Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, which starred DiCaprio as the lovestruck teenager.

Reports suggest The Wolf of Wall Street star and Sony bosses are already developing two movies as the ink dries on the contract.

Celebrating the big deal on Thursday, Rothman said, "I first met the supernova talented Leonardo DiCaprio over 24 years ago on Romeo and Juliet. We then shipped out together on the Titanic and my admiration for him as a fully-rounded filmmaking genius has only increased over the many years since.

"His producing and acting instincts are both driven by service to the best material in the world. At Sony, we feel like we just landed a rare GOAT (greatest of all time) deal - as Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are to basketball and football, so is Leo to film."

DiCaprio echoed Rothman's sentiments, and was excited to be working with him once again.

"For over three decades in the business, Tom has never adhered to the traditional Hollywood norms. Never once taking the safe route, he truly values filmmakers and their vision and is extremely supportive of the theatre-going experience. I could not be more excited to enter into a new phase of partnerships with Sony," he added.