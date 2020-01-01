Kristen Wiig 'flipped out' after landing role in Wonder Woman 1984

Kristen Wiig never thought she would get the chance to star in a superhero movie.

The 46-year-old plays Barbara Ann Minerva and her villainous alter ego Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, and she revealed that she was ecstatic to land the coveted role.

I never thought I’d get the chance to be in one of those movies – I’m in my 40s, and I’m not known for being this type of actor. I would look around the set and think, ‘I can’t believe I’m in this,'" Kristen told InStyle.

"I’m a superhero nerd, so this is my dream. I’ve always wanted to have superpowers," she laughed.

She met with director Patty Jenkins for a screen test in London, and said it was so top secret that her agent had no idea what the film was about.

"My agent called and said, ‘Patty Jenkins wants to talk to you. She won’t say what it’s about, but she’s directing another Wonder Woman movie.’ It was all very secretive," Kristen explained. "I went out to London to test for it, which was one of the most nerve-racking things of my life.

"After that, Patty and I met for a drink and really hit it off. I didn’t hear anything for a while when I got home, so I flipped out when I got the part," the Bridesmaids star added.

Wonder Woman 1984, also starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Pedro Pascal, is set for release on 2 October.