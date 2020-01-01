Miley Cyrus shares candid details of relationship with ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus shared candid details of her sexual relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 27-year-old singer made the comments during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alexandra Cooper, and revealed she was 16 when she lost her virginity, and it was with her then-boyfriend Liam, not her former beau Nick Jonas.

"Well, I didn’t go all the way with a dude... I was 16. It wasn’t Nick Jonas. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy," she explained, before adding that she lied to Liam, and said he wasn't the first man she'd slept with.

The Can’t Be Tamed singer recalled: "I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser."

However, she said she was forced to admit the truth to Liam when she was 24, when the person she lied about losing her virginity to had married one of The Hunger Games star's friends.

After having an on-off relationship for a decade, Miley and Liam got married in December, 2018 – but split just seven months later.

The former Disney Channel star also revealed that her first sexual experience was with two girls when she was just 11 years old.

"I was attracted to girls way before I ever was attracted to guys. I was like, 11 years old, I used to think that Minnie Mouse was super f***ing hot. I ended up on Disney so my chances of Minnie went up by like 100," she joked.

"I always thought that the female characters in movies were way hotter than the guys. When I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to kind of, like, tell me what they were doing with guys, and I didn’t really understand it, so I got most of my girl friends to hook up with me," she continued. "The first time I ever hooked up with anyone with with a girl. Two of them," Miley added.