Gabrielle Union had fertility issues misdiagnosed several times before opting for surrogate

Gabrielle Union saw multiple doctors while trying to get pregnant before her fertility issues were correctly diagnosed.

The 47-year-old actress opened up on trying to get pregnant for a new episode of actress Katie Lowes' podcast Katie's Crib, which was released on Thursday. She explained that despite her condition being "really pronounced" multiple doctors failed to point it out.

"I went undiagnosed through multiple rounds of IVF with different leading doctors in the field around the country," the Bring It On star shared. "Not until the last doctor, Dr. Kelly Baek in California. That first ultrasound, she was like, 'Oh, so, you have adenomyosis.'"

Adenomyosis is a condition in which the endometrium - the lining of the uterus - begins to push through the muscle walls of the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Sufferers can experience painful cramps and lower abdominal pressure, especially leading up to their periods, and it can also result in fertility issues as well as endometriosis.

"When Dr. Baek started asking me more questions going back to my periods and what my experience was like with my periods as a younger woman, I explained that I ended up getting on the pill not for birth control reasons, but because my periods were lasting like a third of the month and I was bleeding like I had been shot in the vagina," she recalled.

Although she credited her doctor with being the first person to be honest about the likelihood of getting pregnant, Gabrielle admitted that she thought surrogacy would feel like accepting defeat. However, her husband Dwyane Wade persuaded her to give it a try and to skip the medication - which has side-effects including brittle bones.

The couple went on to welcome daughter Kaavia, who's now 21 months old, via surrogacy. Gabrielle is also stepmother to Dwyane's three children from a previous relationship.