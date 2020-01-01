Judge contested by Angelina Jolie in Brad Pitt divorce also married them

The judge Angelina Jolie wants removed from her divorce battle with Brad Pitt is a familiar face for the couple - he also married them.

According to Pitt, Judge John W. Ouderkirk has "a well-documented history with the parties to this proceeding their counsel, including, without limitation, being hand-selected by Jolie to preside over the couple's nuptials in 2014."

The revelation was made in a filing by the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's legal team on Thursday, after Jolie asked for Judge Ouderkirk to be replaced, claiming that he was insufficiently forthcoming about cases he'd worked on with Pitt's attorney, Anne C. Kiley.

"Judge Ouderkirk has also accepted additional new engagements involving opposing counsel during the pendency of this action - a fact fully disclosed to Jolie, and still she has never objected to his continued involvement in this proceeding until now," added Pitt, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

"On the contrary, Jolie has stipulated three times to extend Judge Ouderkirk's appointment."

Slamming Jolie for her latest move in the four-year-long proceedings, his filing called her attempt to have the judge removed, "an abrupt cry of judicial bias (that) reeks of bad faith and desperation."

Jolie and Pitt were declared divorced in April 2019, but the couple has yet to resolve other issues in the case, including custody of their children, child support, or other financial issues.