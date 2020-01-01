Bryce Dallas Howard happy to be 'guinea pig' while filming Jurassic World: Dominion

Bryce Dallas Howard is happy to be one of the first to resume filming amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 39-year-old is currently in the U.K. shooting Jurassic World: Dominion, the third instalment in the dinosaur saga, and she revealed it's been interesting working on the blockbuster as it's highlighted how unsafe it was working on movie sets before the coronavirus outbreak.

"The intersection of a global pandemic and a revolution has emphasized (in every industry) how flawed current systems are," she said in a lengthy post on Instagram, as she joked she was happy to be a guinea pig, along with her co-stars Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

"While there are unforeseen challenges ahead (because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us), our Jurassic family is an adaptable group. I am so unbelievably fortunate to be able to go back to work with this group of guinea pigs," she added.

Bryce also spoke with the New York Times, as the publication documented the unprecedented changes film sets are having to make to ensure their cast and crew members remain safe.

"After being on set, all of us actors hope that these protocols stay in place. Because they are improvements. Nothing feels like a redundancy, nothing feels annoying. It is in a sense a safety reckoning that still feels like a good idea in a post-Covid-vaccine world," she shared.

More than 750 people have been working on the blockbuster at Pinewood Studios since production resumed on 6 July, and Universal have spent more than $9 million making Covid-19 prevention their top priority.

The cast and crew, including director Colin Trevorrow, all undergo a test for coronavirus every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It was also revealed that Chris Pratt managed to secure a quarantine exemption as he flew from the U.K. back home to Los Angeles as his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger gave birth to their first child.

He's expected back on set in early September, before filming moves to the the Mediterranean island of Malta, and he will be tested three times in five days before he is cleared to rejoin the rest of his co-stars.