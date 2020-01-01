Tom Cruise 'doesn't let co-stars run alongside him' on screen

Tom Cruise doesn’t like anyone running next to him on screen, claims his former co-star Annabelle Wallis.

The British actress, who starred alongside 58-year-old Cruise in 2017's The Mummy, has claimed the actor initially refused to allow her to sprint with him during filming.

“He’s on a different level, and, you know, I ticked a box. I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first,” the star explained to The Hollywood Reporter: “He said, ‘Nobody runs on-screen (with me),’ and I said, ‘But I’m a really good runner.’”

Annabelle says she was determined to prove to Tom that she was worthy of sprinting alongside him.

“So, I would time my treadmill so that he’d walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes," she said. "So, that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise. But I don’t think it ever goes away and I hope it never does.”

The 35-year-old star says working alongside Tom is still one of her career highlights and she was thrilled to learn from one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

“It’s so wonderful to be excited by someone and in awe of what they’ve achieved in their lives. Yeah, good on him,” she added. “And I hope the questions never stop. I love talking about him. It’s really cool.”