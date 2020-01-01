Peter Fonda's widow sues hospital officials for negligence

Peter Fonda's widow has taken the actor's medical officials to court, accusing them of negligence.

The son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda and the brother of actress Jane Fonda, Peter passed away a year ago on Sunday after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Best known for his role as Wyatt in 1969's Easy Rider, Peter also held roles in films including Ulee's Gold, The Hired Hand, and The Trip.

In a statement at the time of his death Peter's family said the news was 'one of the saddest moments' of their lives.

Now, in a new lawsuit, his wife Margaret Fonda has claimed staff members at Providence Saint Joseph's Health Center in Santa Monica, California should be held responsible for the 79-year old's death because they allegedly failed in their duties to properly consult, diagnose, and treat his condition.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Margaret argues doctors did not order proper tests, advise him about undergoing more frequent follow-up tests, or recommend he seek other specialist treatment.

She insisted their professional shortcomings ultimately resulted in Fonda's demise.

Margaret, who wed Fonda in 2011, is seeking undisclosed damages.

Representatives for the hospital have yet to comment on the legal action.