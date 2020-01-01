NEWS David Arquette hoping Neve Campbell returns for Scream 5 Newsdesk Share with :





David Arquette hopes that Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott for 'Scream 5' as he feels she is the "heart and soul" of the franchise.



David Arquette hopes that Neve Campbell will join the cast of 'Scream 5'.



The 48-year-old actor will reprise his role as sheriff Dewey Riley in the upcoming film and is hopeful that Neve - who is "in negotiations" to appear in the movie - will also return to the horror franchise as Sidney Prescott.



David told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We have to get Neve, that's the real thing.



"She's the heart and soul of the 'Scream' franchise, so to get Neve would be a really tremendous thing. Like, I've seen her at conventions and stuff and it's just almost like family. We all have gone through this experience together. I would love for her to be a part of it.



The flick will see David reunite with his ex-wife Courteney Cox as Riley's on-screen partner Gale Weathers and is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who have taken over behind the camera from the late Wes Craven. The star hopes that the filmmakers are "true" to the characters.



Arquette explained: "I just want to be true to the characters, that's all that really matters to me.



"True to Wes' vision and (writer) Kevin (Williamson's) vision. The filmmakers were fans of the original and it really inspired them. So it's great to see that. I mean, the more I've been in this business and where I'm at now, whenever you can combine something you love... there's something magical that happens.



"And these guys have that sort of approach to horror films. They love the original series, and I think they want to do it justice."