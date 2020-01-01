NEWS Ewan McGregor handing over half of Star Wars royalties in divorce Newsdesk Share with :





Ewan McGregor has agreed to split his Star Wars prequel royalties with his ex-wife as part of their divorce settlement.



The Scottish actor called it quits with production designer Eve Mavrakis in 2017 after 22 years of marriage, and he began divorce proceedings in January, 2018.



In June, the former couple reached an agreement regarding the separation of property, and now a judge has signed off on the deal, making the divorce official.



According to TMZ, McGregor agreed to hand over half of all royalties and residuals from projects made during their union, including his earnings from Moulin Rouge!, Angels & Demons, Beauty and the Beast, and four of the Star Wars blockbusters, starting with 1999's Episode I - The Phantom Menace, all the way up to 2015's The Force Awakens, in which he had a voice cameo as Obi-Wan Kenobi.



Elsewhere in the divorce settlement, McGregor will pay his ex almost $15,000 (£11,500) in base child support per month, as well as just under $36,000 (£27,500) for spousal support.



They will share legal and physical custody of their youngest daughter, nine-year-old Anouk.



Meanwhile, the star gets to keep 30 of their vehicles, while Mavrakis will be given the keys to just five.



However, she will retain their $6.6 million (£5 million) Los Angeles home, in addition to all of her jewellery and the contents of some bank accounts, as well as more than $500,000 (£382,000) in cash.



McGregor and Mavrakis wed in 1995 and are also parents to adult daughters Clara, Jamyan, and Esther.



The actor has since moved on to romance his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.