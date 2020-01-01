Eva Longoria urges fans to 'stick up for themselves' through the act of voting

Eva Longoria has called on fans to 'stick up for themselves' and vote in the upcoming U.S. election.

The star has been urging her massive social following to register and vote. Speaking on Debra Messing's The Dissenters podcast with Debra Messing and entrepreneur Mandana Dayani, she once again reiterated that message.

"I'm not speaking for women. I'm not speaking for Latinos. I'm telling you, speak for yourselves, stand up and speak for yourself like that," Longoria declared.

"The best way to do that is to vote. Because the only time we are equal with the richest one per cent and the poorest is in the voting booth," she asserted.

The Overboard actress explained that viewing voting as an equaliser was what inspired her to dedicate so much time to educating people on their right to vote.

"That is literally what inspired me to dedicate so much time to this was realising the power that each person has regardless of who they are," she added.

Eva's passion for activism stems from her childhood, which she described as a 'very philanthropic'. The star, who grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, admitted her internal struggle with identity is what lead her to act on the causes near and dear to her.

"I kind of sit right in the middle. People go you're half and half. And I was like, no, I'm 100 per cent Mexican and 100 per cent American at the same time," she detailed, concluding: "It all led me to my political activism. That's what really made me turn the corner because I was a Mexican American and I just straddle that hyphen."