John David Washington 'disheartened' by Tenet delays

John David Washington is disappointed his new movie Tenet has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 36-year-old, who plays the mysterious The Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's upcoming thriller, shared his dismay that the release of the blockbuster has been postponed several times as the coronavirus outbreak rages on.

“I mean, I’m human,” he told Mr. Porter magazine. “I put everything into this film. You think it’s going to happen and they keep pushing it back. That can be disheartening. But it’s like your child. You want to send it to the best school, even if you have to wait a semester.”

The movie, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, was due to be released on 17 July, but was delayed until 31 July.

However, it was pushed back once again, and will now hit cinemas in the U.K., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Russia on 26 August, with a release in the U.S. and China set to take place in September.

Elsewhere in the interview, John David revealed as a youngster, he was obsessed with his father Denzel Washington's movie Glory, which focused on the American Civil War, and he was blown away by the story of white commanding officer Robert Gould Shaw, who led the first all-Black battalion.

"He saw how wrong their treatment was. He saw their human qualities. As a six-year-old going to a private school, surrounded by people who looked like Robert Gould Shaw, there was great medicine in that film," John David shared. "Not everybody is what you think. There are some people who will see the human in me, the good in me, the person that I am. I just loved that. And I loved my father’s performance.”