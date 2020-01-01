Tig Notaro replacing Chris D'Elia in Zack Snyder film

Director Zack Snyder has cast comedienne Tig Notaro in place of actor Chris D'Elia in his forthcoming zombie movie after the funnyman was accused of inappropriate behaviour.

D'Elia's career took a huge hit in June when he faced allegations of attempting to groom and solicit photos from underage girls online.

He vehemently denied the claims, insisting he "never knowingly" pursued relationships with minors, but the scandal cost him his management and talent agents, and now he's been dumped from Snyder's upcoming Army of the Dead film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Notaro has been cast as D'Elia's replacement, joining a line-up which includes Dave Bautista, Theo Rossi, and Omari Hardwick.

The project had already wrapped principal photography late last year, but the filmmaker will soon begin reshoots and use special effects to incorporate Notaro's scenes for the Netflix release.