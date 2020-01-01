NEWS Chrissy Teigen had false negative pregnancy test before breast implant removal surgery Newsdesk Share with :





Chrissy Teigen had no idea she was pregnant when she underwent breast implant removal surgery in June because her first test came back false negative.



The Bring the Funny star and her husband John Legend announced they were expecting their third child on Thursday, in the video for Legend's new single Wild.



After a Twitter user asked if she was pregnant during her breast implant removal surgery earlier this summer, the Cravings cookbook author replied: "it's quite a story."



"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," Chrissy explained, noting she took another test 'a few weeks after surgery' on 19 June.



"And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before," continued the star, who underwent in vitro fertilisation to conceive the couple's four-year-old daughter Luna, and son Miles, two.



"So the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed," she recalled, adding: "I was not disappointed."



While the cookbook author admitted she was initially 'scared s**tless' because she was: "pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant," she reflected: "What they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt."



She concluded with some remarks about her recent experience with trolls on Twitter: "So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all... You just thought I was in stressful internet hell."