George Miller imagines Furiosa's future after Mad Max: Fury Road

George Miller has offered fans two imagined versions of Mad Max: Fury Road after its on-screen ending.



In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz for Metaverse, the director explained his visions of what could have come next for Charlize Theron's character Furiosa, after she freed the people of the Citadel from the rule of Immortan Joe (played by Hugh Keays-Byrne) in the 2015 action-thriller flick.



"I've often thought about it. There are two ways to go," he mulled.



Suggesting one continuation of the story would be 'utopian', Miller posited that: "I've somehow imagined that the first thing (Furiosa) would do in line with that, is go up and release the water ... it wasn't withheld … A New Deal, politically."



However, drawing on the thoughts of literary professor Joseph Campbell, Miller said it was far more likely that Furiosa would become a tyrant.



"Campbell said that the usual story is that today's hero becomes tomorrow's tyrant. The hero is the agent of change," he said, reiterating Cambell's theory that heroes love what they build or save 'too much', and therefore become overly protective and part of the 'orthodoxy'.



Contemplating the two alternatives, Miller admitted he was 'torn', and considered the possibility that Furiosa wouldn't fall into such a pattern.



"I think she's too smart to fall into that trap. She's already seen it with Immortan Joe," reflected Miller.



"I believe he went through the same process. He was probably a heroic character in his own time," he mused.