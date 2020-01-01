NEWS Elizabeth Debicki cast as The Crown's new Princess Diana Newsdesk Share with :





Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will plays Princess Diana for The Crown's fifth and sixth seasons.



Acting newcomer Emma Corrin currently portrays the young Lady Diana Spencer in the royal drama's upcoming season four, which will chronicle her early relationship with Prince Charles. It has now been revealed by producers that The Night Manager star will take over the coveted role for the final two seasons.



Debicki will play Princes William and Harry's beloved mother, who gained global recognition for her humanitarian work, in the years before her tragic death in 1997. Princess Diana died aged 36 after being injured in a series traffic accident in a road tunnel in Paris.



"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” the 29-year-old star said in a statement. "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."



Debicki joins a rotating cast which already includes Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville, who has been cast as Princess Margaret.