Ryan Reynolds urges young Canadians to stop partying during pandemic

Ryan Reynolds has urged young Canadians in his native British Columbia to stay home during the Covid-19 crisis.



The region has experienced a jump in cases during August, especially among the 20 to 39 age group, according to a report published on Thursday by the BC Centre for Disease Control.



Taking to Twitter, the Deadpool star shared an amusing but important audio message to the Premier of British Columbia John Horgan's page on Friday, urging young people to quit partying and take precautions during the pandemic.



The actor's cheeky voice memo began: "I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly. I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir. Unless it's plastic surgery; which - a lot of people don't know this - but I used to be Hugh Jackman.



"Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is of course dangerous," he continued. "They probably don't know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus - they're also dying from it, too.



"It's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C., that's home to some of the coolest older people on Earth," the actor added. "My mom, she doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on."



He finished: "I hope young people in B.C. don't kill my mom frankly. Let's not kill anyone. I think that's reasonable."



Reynolds' message comes after Horgan pleaded for him and fellow famous Canadian Seth Rogen to help spread the safety message to fans.